Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRZN. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

HRZN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.81. 203,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,908. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $304.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $17.56.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

