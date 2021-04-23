Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.01. 3,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,821,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

