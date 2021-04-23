Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 181,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.