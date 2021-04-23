Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. 21,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,164. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

