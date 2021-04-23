Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.