Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

