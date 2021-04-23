IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $243.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

