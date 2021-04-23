Iain Michael Brown Sells 34,792 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Iain Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Iain Michael Brown sold 208 shares of Alkermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,157.92.

ALKS opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

