IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after buying an additional 2,625,625 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

