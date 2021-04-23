Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $13.86 on Monday. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $252.09 million, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Identiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth $91,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Identiv by 2,126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

