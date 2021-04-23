Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $11.31 or 0.00022447 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $277,279.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

