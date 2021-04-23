IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,851,000 after acquiring an additional 339,171 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,562,000 after buying an additional 397,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $273,200,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,576,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,509,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,175,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,314,000 after buying an additional 146,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of STT opened at $78.70 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

