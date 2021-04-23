IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.