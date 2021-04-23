IFG Advisory LLC Invests $533,000 in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.