IFG Advisory LLC Sells 153 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LCII opened at $143.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

