Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IKNA opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

