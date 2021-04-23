Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $208.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 976,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $229.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

