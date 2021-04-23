Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

INDB stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

