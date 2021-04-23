Independent Research Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €145.85 ($171.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 12-month high of €148.20 ($174.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.68 and its 200 day moving average is €121.75.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.