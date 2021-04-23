Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 145,063 shares.The stock last traded at $18.26 and had previously closed at $18.48.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

