Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 145,063 shares.The stock last traded at $18.26 and had previously closed at $18.48.

Several research firms have commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit