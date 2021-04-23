InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $308,293.01 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.88 or 0.00512714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005479 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00032904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.18 or 0.03030768 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000165 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,353,842 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

