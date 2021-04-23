Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALKS stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

