Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Major Shareholder Sells 238,921 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $12,156,300.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

