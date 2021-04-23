Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,524,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $117.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

