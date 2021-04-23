Insider Selling: Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) Insider Sells 3,350,000 Shares of Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) insider Jacqueline Schoorl sold 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$251,250.00 ($179,464.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.49.

About Jaxsta

Jaxsta Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Jaxsta Pro, Jaxsta Data Solutions, and Jaxsta Marketing & E-Commerce. The Jaxsta Pro segment offers subscription and industry tools services. The Jaxsta Data Solutions segment provides commercial application programming interface and other bespoke solution.

