Insider Selling: Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) Insider Sells 3,350,000 Shares of Stock

Jaxsta Limited (ASX:JXT) insider Jacqueline Schoorl sold 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05), for a total value of A$251,250.00 ($179,464.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.49.
About Jaxsta
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Jaxsta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaxsta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.