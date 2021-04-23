Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MATX opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

