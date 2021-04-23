Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $1,838,496.24 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total transaction of $1,838,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,356,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,037,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Wednesday, April 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00.
  • On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $1,556,491.86.
  • On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $1,184,670.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $1,433,439.42.
  • On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $1,089,900.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.
  • On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.
  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $168.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

