Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 19,787 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09.

MORF traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. 98,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,672. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

