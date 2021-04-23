Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 19,787 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 19,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $1,129,244.09.

MORF traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. 98,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,672. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morphic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,726,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit