Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

