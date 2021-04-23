Insight Wealth Partners LLC Buys 473 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $121.41 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.