Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading 8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price rose 8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 96,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

