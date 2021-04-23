Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. 2,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

