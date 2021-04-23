Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 35 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $507.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

