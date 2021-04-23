Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial accounts for about 1.1% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.37 million, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

