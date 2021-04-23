Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $558,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.41 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit