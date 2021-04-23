Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $558,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.41 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $159.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70.

