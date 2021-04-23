Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a market cap of $218.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

