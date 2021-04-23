Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 73 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up 0.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $350.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

