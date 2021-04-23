Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

