Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

