Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.18. 2,964,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,999,652. The firm has a market cap of $241.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

