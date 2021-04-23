Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $1,539,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock worth $84,697,501. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.