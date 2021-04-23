International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,229 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

