International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,298 Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICMB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

