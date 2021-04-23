International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 181.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $352.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.19 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.