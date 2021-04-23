International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $821,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

VTWO stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $165.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

