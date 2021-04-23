International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

