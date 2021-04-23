International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 102.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $134.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

