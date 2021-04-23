Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 66,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,390. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

