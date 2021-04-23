Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 58.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.82. The stock had a trading volume of 123,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

