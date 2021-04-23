Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 613 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $982,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,874.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,531,619 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.69. 104,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $151.30 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

